19,530 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Bought by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for 0.2% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $99.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,519. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

