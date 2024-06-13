18,145 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IWM stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.78. 43,601,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,373,230. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.33.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

