13,632 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,675. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $283.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.83 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

