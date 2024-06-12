Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 331.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 91,289 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

