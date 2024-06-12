Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $282,000.18 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.06. 1,436,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,382. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,096,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 3,675.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

