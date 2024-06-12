Zacks Research Weighs in on Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,368,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 236,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 236,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

