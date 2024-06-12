Zacks Research Weighs in on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $6.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.94. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $30.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $14.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $37.57 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $1,042.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $907.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $833.38. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $34,389,202. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,448,000 after buying an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,722,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.