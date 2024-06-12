YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after buying an additional 64,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after acquiring an additional 243,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.22. The stock had a trading volume of 316,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,200. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.