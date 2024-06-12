YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,167. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $215.83. 270,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $221.51. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

