YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 419 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGYS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Agilysys by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.11. 140,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,596. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $2,391,381.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,557,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,615,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,885 shares of company stock valued at $50,353,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.