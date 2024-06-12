YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 91 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $481.53. 881,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.83 and its 200-day moving average is $416.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $331.87 and a 12-month high of $486.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

