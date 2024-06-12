YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Get Our Latest Report on BN

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.