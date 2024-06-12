YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 441.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,753. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get Our Latest Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.