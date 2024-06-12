YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $113,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.62. 947,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,413. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.