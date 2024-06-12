YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $41,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 11.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 24.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,910. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.53 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.67 and a 200-day moving average of $382.21.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

