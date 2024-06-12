YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 224.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 581,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.
Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 13,732,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,618,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
