YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,678,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 166,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.36. 337,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $238.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.81 and its 200-day moving average is $177.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,375 shares of company stock worth $8,221,503 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

