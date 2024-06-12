YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YETI. Raymond James lifted their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get YETI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in YETI by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 41.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after buying an additional 187,720 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.