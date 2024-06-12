Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) is Commodore Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 322,793 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for 8.9% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned about 3.31% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $99,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

XENE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

