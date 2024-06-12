Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS XCRT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 228,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,131. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Xcelerate Company Profile
