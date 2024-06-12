Wrapped eETH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80.49 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,617.83 or 0.05369452 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $80.49 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,470,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,458,560.10197815. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,703.18056364 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $37,719,670.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

