WOW-token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.78 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $220.99 million and approximately $0.78 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003326 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007097 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars.
