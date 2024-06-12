WOW-token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.78 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $220.99 million and approximately $0.78 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007097 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02209913 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

