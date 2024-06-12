Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 415.4% in May

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 415.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Worldline Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WRDLY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,161. Worldline has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

