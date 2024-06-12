Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 415.4% in May

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 415.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Worldline Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of WRDLY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,161. Worldline has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.
Worldline Company Profile
