William Blair Weighs in on Guidewire Software, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.86. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $136.44. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $189,965,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

