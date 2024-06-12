WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $387.81 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001588 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $387.81 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,793,006 coins and its circulating supply is 362,380,158 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 960,718,283.7688282 with 362,306,027.9298481 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.10088516 USD and is down -12.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,812,619.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

