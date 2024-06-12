Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $58.06

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.06, but opened at $61.97. Wayfair shares last traded at $61.48, with a volume of 640,721 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Wayfair Stock Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $645,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,393. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,145,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,442,000 after acquiring an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 971,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wayfair by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after buying an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

