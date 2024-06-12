Washington Trust Bank Takes $209,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Equinix by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,456,000 after purchasing an additional 108,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Equinix by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $9.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $770.10. 18,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,062. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $757.61 and a 200-day moving average of $804.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.