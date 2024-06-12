Washington Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,198. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.73.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.