Wanchain (WAN) Trading 12% Lower This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 12% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $43.79 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00046738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00014917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,056,047 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.