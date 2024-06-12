Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 0.5%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.69 and last traded at $101.38. Approximately 1,808,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,527,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

