Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.10

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €16.10 ($17.31) and last traded at €16.30 ($17.53), with a volume of 24653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.20 ($17.42).

Wacker Neuson Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.