Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Gap Up to $23.76

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $25.18. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 220,839 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 7.1 %

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 174.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

