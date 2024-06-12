Vivaldi Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,031 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SCHH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. 1,997,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

