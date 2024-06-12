Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,612 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 800,351 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 738,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 131,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 652,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 442,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DNP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 921,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,392. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

