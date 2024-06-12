Vivaldi Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 561,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 45,389 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 378,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. 13,418,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,786,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

