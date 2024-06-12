Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

VSTO stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 0.88. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 54,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

