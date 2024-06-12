VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USVM traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.14. 5,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360. The company has a market cap of $226.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $80.39.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

