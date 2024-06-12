VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USVM traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.14. 5,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360. The company has a market cap of $226.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $80.39.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM)

