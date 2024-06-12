VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2216 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
CDC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,114. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,172.04 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
