VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Announces $0.44 Dividend

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4386 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UIVM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

Get VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.