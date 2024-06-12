VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. 209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.
About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
