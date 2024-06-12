Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $49.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.57.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 46.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 57.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Victory Capital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

