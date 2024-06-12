Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Veren Price Performance

Shares of Veren stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,182. Veren has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Veren alerts:

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Veren had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.78 million. Research analysts expect that Veren will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.