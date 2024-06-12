Velas (VLX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $938,157.77

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $31.05 million and $938,157.77 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00047950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,600,108,009 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

