Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $72.35. 3,509,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,252. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

