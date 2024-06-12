Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $42,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,349. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

