Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 891,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $57,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.98. 192,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.