UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.78

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 564812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Get UWM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UWM

UWM Trading Up 2.2 %

UWM Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $709.20 million, a P/E ratio of 258.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in UWM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UWM by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UWM by 190.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.