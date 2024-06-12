US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 607,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the previous session’s volume of 127,180 shares.The stock last traded at $49.96 and had previously closed at $49.94.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

