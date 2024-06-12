US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 607,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the previous session’s volume of 127,180 shares.The stock last traded at $49.96 and had previously closed at $49.94.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
