UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,715,790,000 after acquiring an additional 527,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,122,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,961,369,000 after purchasing an additional 324,733 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,860,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,244,158,000 after purchasing an additional 542,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,802,231,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,787,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,934,895,000 after purchasing an additional 341,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.22 and its 200 day moving average is $506.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $451.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.