United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) is Third Point LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. United States Steel accounts for about 4.0% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $267,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Performance

X remained flat at $37.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,889. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.